Report: Grand Jury Subpoenas Ex-CIA Chief Brennan in Russia Hoax Probe

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed three former senior intelligence and law enforcement officials connected to the government’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by CBS News.

The subpoenas were reportedly issued to former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, and former FBI attorney Lisa Page. The source said additional subpoenas could be issued in the coming days.

The inquiry focuses on aspects of the federal investigation into possible links between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The investigation — and later reviews of how it was conducted — have remained politically contentious for years.

According to the source, the subpoenas were issued out of the Southern District of Florida and seek documents related to the preparation of the Obama administration’s intelligence community assessment, made public in January 2017.

That report concluded that Russia carried out a covert influence campaign aimed at helping Trump defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

It is unclear which federal office is overseeing the current inquiry or what specific allegations are under review. It is also not known whether the investigation could result in criminal charges. None of the individuals named in the subpoenas have publicly commented.

The renewed scrutiny of the 2017 intelligence assessment reflects ongoing disputes over how the intelligence community handled evidence and analysis during the Russia probe. The assessment’s classified version included a summary of the so-called “Steele dossier,” a compilation of opposition research funded by Democrats and assembled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The dossier contained unverified claims about Trump’s ties to Russia, and its inclusion in the intelligence assessment has drawn criticism from Trump and his allies.

Multiple official investigations — including bipartisan congressional inquiries and the special counsel investigation led by Robert Mueller — have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election through hacking operations targeting Democratic emails and a social media campaign designed to influence public opinion.

Mueller’s report found that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian assistance but did not establish that Trump or his associates conspired with Russian operatives.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has continued to challenge the legitimacy of the earlier investigations. Senior administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, have supported the release of previously classified documents related to the 2016 intelligence findings.

In July, Ratcliffe released a CIA report citing what it described as “tradecraft anomalies” in the preparation of the Obama-era intelligence assessment. That report said the inclusion of a two-page summary of the Steele dossier in a classified annex “implicitly elevated unsubstantiated claims to the status of credible supporting evidence, compromising the analytical integrity of the judgment.”

The full list of individuals who have received subpoenas in the current investigation has not been made public.

Material from the Associated Press and CBS News was used in this story.