Sen. Grassley: Biden Admin 'Abject Failure' on National Security

Sen, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is demanding the Biden administration provide a full accounting of its use of a mobile app that has been used as a way to "parole "thousands of otherwise "inadmissible" foreign nationals into the U.S.

The app, called "CBP One" has been used to allow these foreign nationals into the U.S. without proper vetting, according to a statement from Grassley's office.

The statement added over 7,000 foreign nationals who should be flagged as potential national security risks were permitted in by the app.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Grassley cited data obtained through Freedom of Information Act litigation revealing the Biden administration allowed nearly 250,000 foreign nationals to evade screening and enter the United States using the "CBP One" app via U.S. border land ports.

"Of those illegal entrants, 7,332 are classified as "Special Interest Aliens" (SIAs) from 24 countries designated as countries of national security concern due to Islamic terrorist activities, his office noted.

Grassley is requesting further information on agencies' vetting procedures and demanding accountability for circumventing our nation's immigration laws.

"Under the Biden administration's DHS, it appears CBP One is being used to intentionally invite SIAs into the United States without undergoing previously required national security vetting procedures, such as contacting the National Targeting Center for records checks, enrolling SIAs into various biometric identification systems, and contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force for follow-on interviews," Grassley wrote.

"I write with serious concerns about the dire situation at our nation's Southern Border. Publicly released records from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation shine a light on the extent of the Biden Administration's abject failure to protect American citizens and this country's national security interests."