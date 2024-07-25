Brown: This Olympics Season, All Compete But Some Can't Worship

OPINION

On July 26, the world’s eyes will turn to Paris as the 2024 Summer Olympics — officially the "Games of the XXXIII Olympiad" —take place in the French capital.

The best athletes in the world will gather to show their competitive spirit and demonstrate excellence in their chosen sport.

At their best, global sporting events like the Olympics can bring together people from across cultures and nations.

Countries that are officially enemies — or, in some cases, even at war with one another — compete in a peaceful environment, showing the common humanity between every person.

It’s an inspiring mindset.

As a Christian and the leader of a non-profit organization dedicated to helping international persecuted Christians, it’s something that resonates with me.

When the Olympics shows us that all people are more than whatever conflict their nation might be involved in, it’s a good reminder to acknowledge God’s love for every human.

But it would be a mistake if that was the only lesson we took from this year’s summer games.

At the Paris Olympics, all 50 countries on Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List — the annual ranking of the top 50 places where it’s most difficult to be a Christian — are competing, along with a team of refugees.

As we watch the world’s best competitors demonstrate excellence, we also need to pay attention to what’s happening to followers of Christ all over the world.

For instance, soccer is one of the most important sports in Egypt, and the men’s soccer team will represent their country at the Paris games.

And yet, even though 9% of the population of Egypt is Christian, no believers play soccer at the highest level in Egypt — many attribute this absence to the belief that Christians are discriminated against and belittled in many parts of Egypt.

Syria’s team includes Amre Hamcho, an equestrian athlete.

He and his family have been targeted by international sanctions for ties to the Syrian government. This serves as reminder of the instability and violence that have upended so many lives in Syria and of the attacks by ISIS on Christians in Syria.

Syrian Christians are still rebuilding and recovering, and the 2023 earthquake made things even worse.

Hamcho is not the reason Christians are suffering; but his presence at this year’s Olympics should bring to mind the painful decades the dwindling Christian community has endured in Syria.

Or think about the countries who will send athletes even as they grapple with massive instability. Countries like Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar and Yemen are all fielding teams at this year’s Games.

And yet, conflict and political turmoil are driving violence in all of these places.

In each of these nations, Christians are targeted for their faith. Of course, the athletes aren’t responsible for their country’s lack of religious freedom—but we can’t ignore these situations and human rights violations.

It would be easy to watch this year’s Olympics and enjoy the games, not thinking about Christians who are suffering in so many of the countries that have sent athletes to compete. Or, even worse, we could watch the events and despair that nothing can be done.

Instead, this summer’s Olympics is a time we should speak out.

That’s why I want to challenge you to raise your voice in support of the persecuted Christians living in the countries represented by athletes in this year’s Summer Olympics.

When you see a competitor from North Korea compete in a diving event, share a message on your social media about North Korea’s brutal labor camps — places where Open Doors estimates thousands of Christians are imprisoned because of their faith.

When you’re watching a boxer from Nigeria, think—and, if you are a person of faith, pray — about the millions of Nigerians displaced by violence and conflict.

When you see Saudi Arabia’s team marching in the Opening Ceremony, think about how there are no public churches or permitted public practice of any other religion than Islam in Saudi Arabia.

And then consider calling your elected representatives and asking them why the United States sells billions of dollars of weapons to the nation.

In short, each time you see a competitor from one of the countries where Christianity is squeezed and attacked, don’t let yourself look away. Instead, raise your voice and take a stand.

As a Christian, I’m grateful to live in a country where I can express and live out my faith openly and proudly.

But it breaks my heart that so many followers of Christ don’t have that same freedom. I’m committed to raising my voice to speak on their behalf during this summer’s Olympic Games — and I hope you’ll join me.

Ryan Brown serves as president and CEO of Open Doors U.S., one of 25 national Open Doors International (ODI) bases located around the world. Founded in 1955, Open Doors has continued to serve persecuted Christians in more than 70 countries, and is known for its annual World Watch List, the ranking of the top 50 countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution.