Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: 'Weak Republicans' Not Taking Stand on Trump Raid

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called out lukewarm comments by Senate GOP leadership in reaction to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, comparing them to “weak Republicans” during the infamous Mueller probe, on Tuesday.

The firebrand Florida congressman specifically aimed at Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for insufficiently defending former President Donald Trump during his Tuesday appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

“Speaking directly to Tim Scott, ‘We should wait and hear all this out, and wait and see how it goes.’ That’s exactly what the weak Republicans were saying during the Mueller investigation,” Gaetz told Newsmax.

“I feel like I’ve been to this movie before where McConnell and all the McConnelites just say, ‘Oh well, we should wring our hands and hope that President Trump didn’t break the law,’” he added.

Gaetz also pointed out that this was not the first time the FBI and Justice Department have had their sights on Trump, noting the Russian collusion allegations from several years ago.

“This was a highly-performative raid, Rob. You have an entire circle around President Trump’s great American flag full of black SUVs. The FBI even rented a Ryder truck so they could bring in 30 armed agents to Mar-a-Lago, of all places,” the congressman stated.

“If they wanted documents, they could have sent a subpoena, but they were trying to send a message,” he continued, mentioning that he believes Democrats are not confident about their Inflation Reduction Act being pushed through Congress.

Gaetz also stated that Trump’s decision to appoint Christopher Wray as FBI director was “absolutely” a lousy appointment, adding that the agency wasn’t “full of the best people” even under the former president.

