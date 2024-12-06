Rep. Roy Defends Hegseth: 'We've All Had Indiscretions'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, threw his support behind Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, despite myriad allegations against him, saying, "We've all had some indiscretions in our past."

Roy shared his views on the conservative "Charlie Kirk Show."

"I think Pete Hegseth was an exceptional pick," Roy said, according to The Hill. "I know he's under fire with the Senate, but he's under fire from squishy senators who have been against everything we want to do.

"And so I hope Pete holds the line all the way through. I'm defending him, and we should all defend him."

"You know, look, we've all had some indiscretions in our past and things like that. Every human has," Roy told Kirk.

Hegseth is under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct as well as excessive drinking.

It was reported earlier this week that President-elect Donald Trump was considering pulling in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Hegseth out of concern that the votes wouldn't be there to confirm the veteran and erstwhile Fox News host.

But Trump on Friday threw his full support behind Hegseth, saying: "Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the fake news would have you believe."

Hegseth was on Capitol Hill this week, meeting with senators and trying to muster support for his nomination.

"I watch the Senate Republicans doing this dance of hand-wringing and concern about the president's nominees," Roy said on the House floor Thursday, according to the report.

"The president was elected by the American people to change this town. He has nominated people who want to change this town.

"If you want to go overturn every rock of everybody's past and then say that they are not capable or they don't deserve to serve in a position like secretary of defense, as is currently occurring with the targeted attacks on Pete Hegseth, well, maybe you should take the board out of your eye," he added.