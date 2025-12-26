Trade Truce Faces Tests Amid Uneasy US-China Relations

U.S. relations with China could face renewed strain in the coming year, as lawmakers from both parties warn that a recent pause in economic tensions may prove temporary.

Politico reported that the trade truce of sorts — reached in October between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping — has eased tariffs and export restrictions.

But many members of Congress say underlying disputes remain unresolved. Issues involving trade enforcement, Taiwan, supply chains, and cybersecurity are expected to return to the forefront when lawmakers reconvene.

Several legislators expressed doubt that China will fully meet commitments outlined during the October talks, including pledges related to agricultural purchases and efforts to curb the flow of precursor chemicals linked to fentanyl production.

Others said the pause in tensions reflects short-term stability rather than a lasting shift in relations.

Since the Trump-Xi meeting, both countries have taken steps to reduce pressure, including relaxing certain export controls and signaling interest in expanded agricultural trade.

Some lawmakers said the administration may seek to preserve that stability ahead of a planned summit with Xi in April.

At the same time, several unresolved matters continue to weigh on relations, including agreements involving rare earth materials remaining unsettled.

Some lawmakers warn that export controls could again be used as leverage, while others note that Beijing has not publicly indicated plans to do so.

The administration has also not confirmed reports surrounding the future ownership of the TikTok social media platform.

Taiwan remains another sensitive issue.

China has expanded military activity around the island, prompting concern among U.S. lawmakers who say increased pressure on Taiwan and regional allies could raise tensions — even if it has not been a central topic in recent negotiations.

Defense developments add another layer of complexity. China's growing naval capabilities and recent additions to its aircraft carrier fleet have drawn scrutiny from the U.S., which is closely monitoring regional security factors.

The White House has voiced optimism about continued engagement with China. But some congressional leaders expect the relationship to remain fragile, with multiple factors capable of testing the durability of the current truce in the months ahead.