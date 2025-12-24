WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | rare earth elements | trump | deal

China Still Curbs Rare Earth Supplies Despite Trump Deal

By    |   Wednesday, 24 December 2025 04:50 PM EST

Two months after President Donald Trump reached a deal with China to lift restrictions on the supplies of rare earth elements, Beijing continues to restrict those that the U.S. needs to produce its permanent magnets and other products, market participants told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

While Beijing has increased deliveries of finished products — mainly permanent magnets, which retain their properties indefinitely — the U.S. industry remains unable to purchase the inputs required to make those items on its own, a key priority for the Trump administration, according to more than a dozen consumers, producers, government officials and trade experts.

The reduced trade highlights tensions in the relationship between the U.S. and China since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced an agreement in South Korea on Oct. 30.

The deal included the U.S. cutting tariffs and China vowing to restore rare earth supplies. At the time, Trump said the agreement amounted to the "de facto removal" of a range of limits China had imposed.

By restricting deliveries of raw materials, China is hampering American attempts to build its own industry to process rare earths into magnets, which are used in everything from consumer goods to missile guidance systems.

The Trump administration has made developing domestic production capacity for permanent magnets and other rare earth products a major priority after Beijing spent many years building a global monopoly.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two months after President Donald Trump reached a deal with China to lift restrictions on the supplies of rare earth elements, Beijing continues to restrict those that the U.S. needs to produce its permanent magnets and other products, market participants told Bloomberg.
china, rare earth elements, trump, deal
225
2025-50-24
Wednesday, 24 December 2025 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved