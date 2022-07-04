×
Tags: chicago | guns | biden | white house | violence

Biden Vows to Curb Gun Violence 'Epidemic' After Mass Shooting Near Chicago

President Joe Biden addresses a Fourth of July celebration for military families on Monday on the South Lawn of the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Monday, 04 July 2022 06:02 PM EDT

President Biden on Monday addressed the "senseless" mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, which resulted in six deaths and 24 reported injuries.

"Jill [Biden] and I are shocked by this senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," the president's statement read.

Police have confirmed that suspect in the Fourth of July parade shooting — who is still at large at the time of this writing — used a "high-powered rifle," which has since been recovered by law enforcement.

Regarding the suspect's whereabouts, however, police have reportedly extended the manhunt to all parts of suburban Chicago. The president has already promised federal resources to assist in the manhunt. 

Police have named a 22-year-old local man, Robert E. Crimo, as a person of interest.

And Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said the attacker apparently opened fire from a rooftop.

At the time, Covelli couldn't confirm from which building the shooting had occurred.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had been attending the holiday parade.

On Monday, Biden also vowed to continue fighting the "epidemic of gun violence."

Biden also touted the bipartisan gun reform bill that recently passed in the House and Senate chambers, but he added that even more work must be done by lawmakers.

However, it's notable that the at least one cornerstone of that legislation, expanding background checks on people between the ages of 18 and 21 seeking to buy a gun, would likely not have applied to someone like Crimo, who's said to be 22.

Politics
Monday, 04 July 2022 06:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

