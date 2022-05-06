Conservative Group Plasters Anti-Liz Cheney Billboards in Wyoming

The conservative group Wyoming Values PAC has taken to erecting billboards in Wyoming with anti-Liz Cheney signage, while also touting one of Cheney's GOP House primary challengers, the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

The large billboards, sporting the message of "Ditch Liz! Vote for Hageman" appear in larger Wyoming markets, such as Casper, Cheyenne (the capital city), Laramie and Rawlins.

Republican strategists Andy Surabian and James Blair lead the Wyoming Values PAC, and are planning to keep the anti-Cheney billboards up until the state's Primary Day, Tuesday, Aug. 16.

"Wyoming Values will continue to aggressively expose Liz Cheney as the Pelosi puppet she truly is from now until election day," Surabian said in a statement, referring to her relationship with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Surabian added: "While Liz Cheney sold Wyoming out to the swamp, Harriet Hageman will fight for the conservative values Wyomings care about, and we're confident that she will defeat Cheney in August."

Cheney routinely butted heads publicly with former President Donald Trump during his time in office (2017-21), and last year, she was stripped of her House Republican leadership position after standing with Democrats during President Trump's impeachment trial proceedings.

Cheney is just one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6, 2021 panel, a group of nine congressional leaders: seven Democrats, two GOP — Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Trump, on the other hand, enjoys massive popularity in Wyoming (69.5% of the vote during the 2020 presidential election).

"Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats' number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney," Trump recently wrote, along with the familiar tagline of "Make America Great Again!"

On May 28, former President Trump will travel to Casper, Wyoming, for a Hageman-focused rally.

Cheney still has public support in one corner: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks highly of the legacy Republican, calling her a "person of great courage and conviction."