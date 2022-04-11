Cheney Capitalizes as GOP Martyr, Adds $3M to $10M War Chest

Former New Jersey Chris Christie claimed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wanted to be made a martyr within her party, and now it is being reported it has been good for business.

Cheney has raised almost $3 million in the first quarter fundraising report, Politico Playbook reported Monday.

After raising $2.94 million in the first three months this year, Cheney now has $10 million in her 2022 campaign war chest, according to the report.

Christie told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday that Cheney "wanted" to be removed from House GOP leadership.

"Look, my view has always been Liz Cheney wanted to be kicked out," Christie said. "Remember, the first time she made the statements she made, she was reelected to her leadership position. It's only when she continued after that.

"That looks like somebody who wanted to make a point and wanted to be kicked out,"

"Whatever it is, it wasn't like she was looking to protect her position, and the first time that Republicans inside that caucus had a chance to vote on Liz Cheney, they voted to keep her – overwhelmingly."

February 2021 Cheney initially survived a secret vote to be removed from the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership for voting in favor of impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

She was officially ousted in May however, and ultimately joined Democrats on the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Cheney is running for reelection in the Wyoming House GOP primary against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman and Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard. Those latter two Trump supporters could ultimately work to split the votes and help return Cheney to the November midterm ballot.

Also, the Wyoming primary is in August and the state permitted same-day party registration, which means Democrats can register to vote for Cheney in the GOP primary.