Hegseth: Prayers for 'Incredible Christian' Charlie Kirk

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 04:28 PM EDT

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has reacted to the shooting of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"Prayers for Charlie Kirk," Hegseth posted on X immediately following the shooting. "An incredible Christian, American, and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him."

Kirk was shot at approximately 12:10 p.m. local time from the top of a nearby building roughly 200 yards away from the event. The shooting happened during a Q&A session when Kirk appeared to have been shot in the neck. He was immediately removed from the location and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to immediate reports, a suspect is in custody, and the campus has been placed in a lockdown.

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Kirk and seeks to influence young people by promoting conservative principles on high school and college campuses.

Newsmax has reached out to Turning Point USA for comment.

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 04:28 PM
