Speaker Johnson: 'Join Us in Praying' for Charlie Kirk

House Speaker Mike Johnson has reacted to the shooting of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"Please join us in praying for our good friend, Charlie Kirk," Johnson posted on X immediately following the incident.

Kirk was shot at approximately 12:10 p.m. local time Wednesday from the top of a nearby building roughly 200 yards away from the event. The shooting happened during a Q&A session when Kirk appeared to have been struck in the neck. He was immediately removed from the location and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to immediate reports, a suspect is in custody, and the campus has been placed in a lockdown.

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Kirk and seeks to influence young people by promoting conservative principles on high school and college campuses.

Newsmax has reached out to Turning Point USA for comment.