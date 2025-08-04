Charlamagne Tha God: Trump Should Focus on Economy, Epstein

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club," responded on Monday to President Donald Trump's social media post that called him a "racist sleazebag," saying Trump should focus on keeping his "promises of a great economy and … transparency with the Epstein files."

Over the weekend, Charlamagne appeared on Fox News where he told host Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, that the president has not followed through on his campaign promise to deliver "Day 1 change" on the economy.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called Charlamagne "a Low IQ individual," a jab he frequently uses against critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas; Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who Charlamagne said on Fox News was looking "pretty good" compared with Trump's second term.

"The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put [on] racist sleazebag Charlamagne 'The God.' … He's a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done."

On "The Breakfast Club" on Monday, Charlamagne addressed Trump's comments, saying the president should ignore criticism and "simply do a good job," while also noting that he "didn't mention race" at all during his interview even though many of the administration's actions "are considered very racist by a lot of civil rights advocates."

Charlamagne added that "in regards to the economy," Trump has "made things worse" and is now "doing exactly what the Biden administration did, trying to convince America the economy is all good when it's not. Maybe for people in a certain tax bracket, but for [the] majority of your constituents who aren't in the 1%, it's not all good."

He later said he's "rooting for" Trump to succeed but said the president needs to be "focused on two things: the economy and [Jeffrey] Epstein. … I need you to keep the promises of a great economy and the promises of transparency with the Epstein files."