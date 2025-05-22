Charlamagne tha God Grills Rep. Sherrill on $7M Stock Profits

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., a Democrat primary candidate for governor of New Jersey, admitted in an interview with Charlamagne tha God that her family has seen its net worth more than triple to nearly $14 million during her three terms in Congress.

The admission came during questioning on Wednesday’s edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne’s popular syndicated radio show.

Charlamagne pressed Sherrill about reports in Newsmax and the Washington Free Beacon, which detailed her and her husband’s $7 million gain in net worth from stock trading.

Sherrill in December paid a fine for failure to report her gains.

Sherrill appeared to stumble when Charlamagne asked about her substantial increase in wealth and being fined for the unreported trades during the interview posted to X.

"I, I, uh, also don't trade individual stocks," Sherrill first replied. "It's been widely reported. I've, uh, I, my husband doesn't trade, we don't trade individual stocks.

"I don't think anyone in Congress should, quite frankly."

When pressed on just how much Sherrill was forced to report having made, she attributed it to "automatic" stock trades, then had an awkward pause before accusing Newsmax itself of having been fined. Sherrill’s allegation is false; Newsmax has never been fined.

"Newsmax is, first of all, a very questionable organization that is paying multiple fines," Sherrill says with some hesitation. "I'm not sure what they're talking about."

Newsmax reached out to Sherrill's Washington, D.C., office, her Livingston, New Jersey, District office and her gubernatorial campaign offices and has not received a response to requests for comment.

In 2019, Sherrill claimed assets in congressional disclosure forms of between $733,209 and $4.3 million.

But by 2024, Sherrill reported assets as high as $13.975 million, according to the Free Beacon.

During the six minutes posted on X, Sherrill explained her dramatic recent wealth increase to her husband’s financial transactions.

"Um, I would guess, that the root of that would be, uh, because some of, some of my husband's payments from his company has been in stocks, which are immediately and automatically sold, but there is not individual stock trading," she said without addressing the fine for not disclosing the stock sales in according with federal law.

“It's not as though I go sit on the House Services Committee and suddenly I am trading Boeing or something. There's none of that. I'm totally out of individual stocks, and I, like I said, I think every member of Congress should be."

She additionally answered she was unaware of her windfall of more than $7 million since she was first elected to the House of Representatives from a district in northern New Jersey in 2018.

"I, I haven't," she said. "I don't believe I did, but I'd have to go see what, what that was alluding to – again, what kind of came from."

Later in the interview, she essentially acknowledged the wealth increase, attributing it to her husband.

"So," she said with another extended pause. "I think we made money from, um, my husband's job. He gets paid in, stocks. They're automatically sold. So, I think we made money there.

"We don't make any individual money stock trading. We're out of all individual stocks, because I want people to know that I'm not somehow gaining information and enriching myself because of my work in Congress.

"So that's really important to me.

"And I think every member of Congress should do that and I'm on legislation for that."

Charlamagne encouraged the congresswoman to clear up the matter because her primary opponent, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, was running ads raising the controversy.

"I was surprised by that attack ad because I was with Mayor Baraka at a debate for 2 ½ hours the night before it came out and he hadn’t raised any of this. I would’ve liked an opportunity to sort of discuss it there before," she said.