Rep. Jayapal Says Biden Should Run Again in 2024

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 21 November 2022 03:10 PM EST

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is showing support for President Biden to run for a second term at the White House in 2024.

"He was not my first or second choice for president, but I am a convert. I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term and finish this agenda we laid out," Jayapal told Politico in an interview on Monday.

"What the president understands is you need this progressive base — young people, folks of color — and that progressives' issues are popular. Whoever is in the White House should understand that because it is a basic tenet now of how you win elections," she said.

Biden, who turned 80 on Sunday, hinted at making a run. He could pivot off his party's energy after unexpected midterm victories and retaining the Senate majority.

According to a USA Today-Ipsos poll released on Sunday, 71% of Democrat voters believed he could win reelection. Half of democrats believe he deserves another opportunity to run, which is a sizable increase from before the midterms.

Progressives have sometimes been at odds with the Biden administration, but during midterms, they helped Democrats fare better in several noteworthy districts.

"There's no question that this will be the most progressive Democratic caucus in decades," Jayapal said after Election Day.

The president praised Jayapal earlier this year in remarks in the congresswoman's home state of Washington.

Monday, 21 November 2022 03:10 PM
