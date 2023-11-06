Rep. Greene Reintroduces Resolution to Censure Rep. Tlaib

To win over her GOP colleagues, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday reintroduced her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over her commentary on Israel, the Washington Examiner reported.

Two weeks ago, Greene introduced a resolution to censure Tlaib, the first Palestinian American elected to Congress, accusing her of antisemitism, sympathizing with a terrorist organization, and spearheading an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

One Wednesday, Greene's resolution was brought to a House vote but was voted down 222-186, according to the New York Times.

On Monday, Greene reintroduced her resolution, accusing Tlaib of inciting an "illegal occupation" rather than an "insurrection" at the Capitol. On Oct. 18, hundreds of primarily Jewish activists from the group "Jewish Voice for Peace" held a sit-in at the Capitol to protest Israel's expected ground assault on Gaza, the New York Post reported.

"I reintroduced my privileged resolution to CENSURE Rashida Tlaib for antisemitism, spreading Pro-Hamas propaganda and inciting an illegal occupation in the Capitol complex," Greene tweeted. "The House will vote this week to hold her accountable for her actions."

On Saturday, Greene stated that she had hoped the 23 House Republicans who voted against her original resolution would use their "freedom of speech" in Congress to censure Tlaib for her "lies, and actions that incited an illegal occupation on Oct 18th."

"They censured Adam Schiff so they should be able to vote to censure her," Greene added. "We can not stand by doing nothing while one of our colleagues calls for the genocide of our great friend and ally Israel. Terrorist Tlaib should be expelled but let's see if we can at least censure her."

Among the House Republicans opposed to Greene's original resolution include: North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, and California Reps. John Duarte, Darrell Issa, Tom McClintock, and Doug LaMalfa.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., explained on Twitter why he voted against Greene's resolution, citing the American proverbial tenet that supporting freedom of speech means supporting speech you don't like.

"January 6 protestors were not insurrectionists, nor were those led by Rep. Tlaib," Massie tweeted. "I voted to table a censure resolution of Rep. Tlaib in part because it was modeled after legislation that condemned J6 protestors."

"Also," Massie added, "Free speech means protecting even the speech you don't like."