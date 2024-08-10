Celine Dion: Use of 'Titanic' Song at Trump Rally Unauthorized

Canadian singer Celine Dion said on Saturday that the use of her "Titanic" movie theme song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Montana rally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump the previous night was not authorized.

The song and its video clip were played at the former president's rally in Bozeman on Friday on the big screen near the stage.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the singer's social media account said, adding: "And really, that song?"

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is best known for that song. She reportedly refused to perform at Trump's January 2017 inauguration when the former president took office after winning the 2016 election.

Trump held the rally on Friday to support a Republican candidate for Senate.