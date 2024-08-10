WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: celine dion | titanic song | trump | rally

Celine Dion: Use of 'Titanic' Song at Trump Rally Unauthorized

Saturday, 10 August 2024 05:57 PM EDT

Canadian singer Celine Dion said on Saturday that the use of her "Titanic" movie theme song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Montana rally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump the previous night was not authorized.

The song and its video clip were played at the former president's rally in Bozeman on Friday on the big screen near the stage.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the singer's social media account said, adding: "And really, that song?"

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is best known for that song. She reportedly refused to perform at Trump's January 2017 inauguration when the former president took office after winning the 2016 election.

Trump held the rally on Friday to support a Republican candidate for Senate.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The use of her "Titanic" movie theme song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Montana rally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump the previous night was not authorized, Canadian singer Celine Dion said on Saturday.
celine dion, titanic song, trump, rally
135
2024-57-10
Saturday, 10 August 2024 05:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved