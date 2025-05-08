WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Calls for 30-Day Russia-Ukraine Truce, Warns of More Sanctions

Thursday, 08 May 2025 05:52 PM EDT

President Donald Trump called on Thursday for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, warning that Washington and its partners would impose further sanctions if the ceasefire is not respected.

Ukraine has expressed readiness to accept a U.S. proposal to enact an immediate 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has proposed only a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2 on Thursday.

Trump said in a social media post: "If the (30-day) ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

"Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations," Trump said.

"This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed."

Trump has said he wants to the end the war in Ukraine but his administration has also threatened to abandon its attempts to broker a deal if Russia and Ukraine do not make headway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he told Trump in a telephone call that Kyiv was ready for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia "starting this minute."

The Ukrainian president said Russia had to demonstrate its readiness to end the war, starting with an unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday Russia had repeatedly violated its own 3-day ceasefire hours after it began and called the initiative a "farce," while Moscow said Kyiv had continued fighting.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It had annexed Crimea in 2014.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


