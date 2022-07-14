Rep. Biggs: Where Is Biden's Apology to Border Patrol for Fabrication?

The outrageous misconduct of the Biden regime continues to be on display with the announcement of its preferred criminal persecution against the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Horse Patrol.

The reality is that the leftist authoritarians on the Biden team, in their constant appeasement of the left, actually provide names of charges for which President Joe Biden might one day be impeached.

The pertinent facts are that last year, for about five days, there was a massive flow of almost 30,000 illegal aliens into Del Rio, Texas.

Most were Haitians, and most were crossing the Rio Grande in two spots.

The Border Patrol (BP) agents were overwhelmed.

With the help of Texas Department of Public Safety, the aliens were channeled into an area underneath a bridge.

Quickly a MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) was set up.

Portable toilets, water, and food all had to be brought in because the flow of 30,000 meant that at any one time more than 15,000 illegal aliens were congregated awaiting release into the country by Joe Biden.

There was a constant flow of illegal aliens across the river.

The BP Horse Patrol joined in trying to direct the human traffic.

In a famous photo, it appeared that an agent was whipping an illegal alien who was running from the horse. Immediately the left went bonkers, claiming that the agent was whipping the illegal aliens.

The left, always hating law enforcement, went after the agents of the Horse Patrol.

Especially vitriolic, and as always, totally wrong, President Biden threatened the agents, "Of course I take responsibility, I’m president."

"To see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over, people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay."

Of course, his threats were based on a photo from one perspective and not based on facts.

The photographer said that he never saw agents whip anyone.

The photos were misconstrued.

Because the agents were innocent of any wrongdoing, the investigation into the "incident," which was promised to be a "matter of days," ultimately exonerated the agents of any wrongdoing.

But in the dystopian world of the radical leftists who inhabit the Biden regime, innocence of law enforcement officers does not fit the narrative.

Thus, the tyrants in the White House have put forward two bogus "crimes" for which they believe the BP Horse Patrol should be prosecuted: "The first charge is for 'poor judgment' for instructing noncitizens 'to go back to Mexico, or words to that effect,' while the second is for 'unsafe conduct' for maneuvering the agent’s horse 'in a way that caused a noncitizen to fall backward into the Rio Grande River . . . thereby compromising the safety of the noncitizen, yourself, and your horse.'"

How dare these BP agents do their job.

Goodness, telling illegal aliens that they shouldn’t be illegally entering our country is a violation of the Biden policy.

Contrary to even the Obama policy, the agent should have realized that he should have uttered words of welcome, perhaps offering to transport the illegal alien to his destination of choice within the United States. Indeed, that is what the Biden administration is doing — performing the transportation logistics for the human smugglers and illegal aliens.

And heaven forbid that BP agents block the way of thousands, indeed millions, of illegal aliens crossing our border since Biden took over.

Apparently, it is a mortal sin if an illegal alien falls back into the river they just illegally crossed, but no big deal when the Biden regime transports pregnant illegal aliens to jurisdictions outside Texas that provide late-term abortions.

These agents are heroes who are fighting to preserve our national sovereignty and security while their supervisors, the directionless CBP Chief Chris Magnus, and the impeachable Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas inflict untold amounts of misery and danger on the American people.

The silver lining is that Biden has inculpated himself with the very charges his team wants to bring against the brave Horse Patrol.

Biden’s words and his open borders policy are "poor judgment," and his opening of our border to illegal aliens, terrorists, criminally violent individuals, massive amounts of dangerous drugs that are killing thousands of Americans, subjecting control of our border to control of criminal cartels, ordering law enforcement to not carry out judicial orders of removal of illegal aliens, and a myriad of other crimes, surely qualifies as "unsafe conduct."

For these reasons, President Joe Biden and his dangerous sidekick, Alejandro Mayorkas, must be impeached.

U.S. Representative Andy Biggs represents Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District. He serves on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees.