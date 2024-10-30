Who'll Pay for Harris' Plan to Expand Abortion to Rural America?

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

OPINION

If Kamala Harris wins the presidency this November, America will see its most radical pro-abortion rights administration yet. Abortion has been Harris' most passionately fought issue — from her days as a U.S. senator to vice president and now as a pillar of her campaign.

But this agenda is bigger than Harris and her running mate; it's a nationwide push backed by the Biden-Harris administration, pro-abortion rights lawmakers, and powerful lobbying forces aiming to bring elective abortion up to birth into every corner of the country — even the most conservative, rural communities.

The abortion industry’s mission?

Reinstate Roe v. Wade 410 U.S. 113 (1973) to legalize elective abortion up-to-birth and repeal the long-standing Hyde Amendment, forcing taxpayers to foot the bill — even in the reddest states.

Their endgame is clear: turn American hospitals and federally qualified health centers into hubs for elective abortion.

Need proof?

Look no further than New Mexico, where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., an activist, is already using state institutions and taxpayer dollars to push a full-spectrum reproductive health center "as a way to decrease community barriers" into a Hispanic Catholic, rural community.

It’s a blueprint for national expansion — with Harris leading the charge.

In October 2022, U.S. Vice President Harris lent her support to this strategy, standing alongside the governor, and the University of New Mexico’s head abortion provider , Dr. Eve Espey. He also is a prominent national abortion activist.

Six months later, UNM launched a study in partnership with Planned Parenthood and other dark money activist groups and launched a qualitative analysis on how they can infiltrate and overcome resistance in rural communities.

Shockingly, some of these barriers identified in New Mexico include "abstinence culture," "Mexican culture," "Navajo culture," and "valuing family."

"Christian/Catholic" individuals were also identified as barriers to their goals, along with "conservative individuals and society."

The result of this study gave birth to the Reproductive Healthcare Success Project — a blueprint for transforming every community across America with deceptive, taxpayer-funded elective abortion.

This initiative, starting in New Mexico, aims to take the "abortion is healthcare" message nationally, merging elective abortion with essential healthcare services.

Currently, there are over 9,000 community health centers serving more than 22 million people across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funds for elective abortions, could turn these centers into taxpayer-funded abortion facilities nationwide.

Despite that 98% of abortions are not medically necessary, the organizers describe their plan as "the foundation for a revolutionary, community-advised healthcare center that will serve as a model for reproductive healthcare centers across the nation."

Las Cruces, New Mexico, is ground zero for this experimental "community healthcare model."

By Gov. Lujan Grisham’s fiat, a $10 million taxpayer-funded facility was purchased by UNM and is under construction.

It’s strategically positioned alongside medical offices, as a means to blend in.

They plan to train new abortion providers and identify sympathetic partners within the community while quietly integrating it into local healthcare.

The documents explicitly advise, "Don’t advertise services widely; educate/market/inform existing providers of services available and have them refer patients."

Make no mistake, the Harris-Walz ticket isn’t just about undoing long-standing anti-abortion victories, with respect to abortion policy — it’s about deceptively shooting an arrow through the heart of America by breaking down family and cultural values that uphold the sanctity of life.

If Kamala Harris wins, her administration’s pro-abortion rights agenda threatens to turn every community health center, every local clinic, and every medical professional – whether they consent or not — into a vehicle for elective abortion under the guise of "healthcare."

Americans deserve the right to have healthcare policies that respect their values and beliefs, not one imposed from the top down by an administration.

Now, more than ever, voters must decide: let these radical anti-American policies take root or defend a healthcare system that respects state’s rights, the right to life, and local values.

Elisa Martinez, Founder of New Mexico Alliance for Life.