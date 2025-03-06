Trump: Trudeau Using 'Tariff Problem' to Seek Reelection

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using the "tariff problem" between his country and the United States to seek reelection.

"Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!" Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes as Trudeau predicted Canada and the United States will remain in a trade war for the foreseeable future.

"I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," he told reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, a day after he and Trump engaged in what he described as a "colorful" call.

He added Canada will engage with Trump administration officials on the tariffs with the goal of removing the measures.

Trudeau announced his resignation earlier this year. Canada's ruling Liberal party will select a successor to him Sunday, with a national election expected soon after.

Mark Carney, the former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, is the frontrunner in the Liberal's race, with former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland also a prominent figure.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used to compile this report.