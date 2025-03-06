WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trudeau | trump | tariffs | canada | trade war

Trudeau: Canada in Trade War With US for Foreseeable Future

Thursday, 06 March 2025 10:39 AM EST

Canada will continue to be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, a day after what he called a "colorful" call with President Donald Trump.

Trudeau said Canada would continue to engage with senior Trump administration officials about the tariffs, reiterating that his goal was to get the measures removed.

"I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," he told reporters in Ottawa.

Canada immediately imposed 25% tariffs on more than $20 billion of U.S. imports, and Trudeau said those measures would remain in place until the Trump administration ended its trade action.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Canada will continue to be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, a day after what he called a "colorful" call with President Donald Trump.
trudeau, trump, tariffs, canada, trade war
121
2025-39-06
Thursday, 06 March 2025 10:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved