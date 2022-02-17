Ammon Bundy Dropping GOP, to Run as an Independent in Idaho Governor Race

Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy said he is dropping out as a Republican candidate for Idaho government and instead will run as an independent.

Bundy announced his decision on Thursday and called the Idaho Republican Party establishment "corrupt and wicked."

"The Republican Party platform is the platform I stand behind, but the Republican establishment in Idaho is full of filth and corruption and they refuse to put forth the party platform," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I am announcing that I will not be running in the Republican primary and instead will run as an independent candidate. I am certain that by unifying Idahoans behind the actual Republican platform we can take back control of the Idaho government and restore the conservative values that have made Idaho a great place to live."

The Idaho Statesman said that Bundy registered to vote as a Republican in September. The newspaper said his departure from the GOP primary leaves incumbent Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin as likely front runners.

The deadline for filing to run is March 11.

Meanwhile, the paper reported that Bundy faces a second jury trial in connection with his arrest for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol.

Bundy gained national attention when he led a group of armed activists in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge to protest the federal control of public lands in 2016. He was arrested and later acquitted of all federal charges in the case.