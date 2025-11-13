WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: Come Together on ACA Subsidies

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 01:29 PM EST

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., has urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to work together on a bipartisan extension of Obamacare subsidies.

"As Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, I write to you today to extend my hand of cooperation in our very important joint mission to lower healthcare costs for lower- and middle-income Americans," Fitzpatrick wrote in a Wednesday letter to the two leaders.

Democrats attempted to make the ACA subsidies a key demand in negotiations to end the government shutdown, but the House passed the bill late Wednesday after eight Senate Democrats joined Republicans to advance the measure.

Fitzpatrick said the issue now requires direct engagement from both parties' leadership.

"Time is running short. Our sense of urgency cannot be greater. Our willingness to cooperate has no limits. We urge you to work with us to craft a bipartisan solution that is designed to pass both chambers and become law, so that we can help those who need it most," he added.

If lawmakers fail to reach a deal before the subsidies expire at the end of the year, Americans 60 and older earning $65,000 annually could face an additional $920 per month in 2026, according to estimates from the health research nonprofit KFF cited by The New York Times. 

"Our Problem Solvers Caucus membership, as well as our staff, are eager to help. We are eager to move this process forward immediately," Fitzpatrick wrote.

House Democrats, meanwhile, plan to push for a vote on a three-year extension of the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits after Republicans omitted the measure from the bipartisan Senate agreement to reopen the government.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., told members in a private caucus meeting that leadership will pursue the extension through a discharge petition, according to Politico.

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

