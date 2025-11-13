Outsmarted by Trump, Schumer Ended Shutdown

Anyone crazy enough to follow the dynamics of the government shutdown that's ending, will probably buy into the narrative that Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., allowed the shutdown happen.

He did so to bolster his left wing credentials in an attempt to forestall a challenge to his leadership, and possibly a primary challenge to his tenure, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

But why did Sen. Schumer agree to reopen even though he was clearly outsmarted by the Republicans and walked away from the shutdown negotiations empty handed?

The Democratic claim that the party leadership was so heart-broken by the pain the missed paychecks were inflicting on federal workers is absurd.

The real reason Schumer caved in was because Trump outsmarted and out maneuvered him when he threatened to send the money to hold down Obamacare premiums directly to the insured and not to their companies.

From the very start, it has become evident that the support of Obamacare by the insurance industry had been purchased by the more than generous profits they've earned under the program.

Now, with those profits turned off by the shutdown, the Democrats doubled down by shutting down the entire government to reopen the spigot and restart the insurance premium subsidy gravy train.

But then Trump called their bluff by agreeing to the subsidy but insisting that the payee on the checks be the individual families on Obamacare.

By proposing to shut out the insurance companies and send the subsidy directly to the Obamacare beneficiaries, Trump exposed the self-interest behind the Democratic defense of the subsidy.

They wanted their usual cut of campaign contributions from the insurance companies and knew they'd be shut out if the bailout went directly to the consumers themselves.

The message to Chuck Schumer was plain enough.

The jig is up.

Now Trump has teed up another subsidy vote later this fall and expect him to insist that the subsidy go directly to the insured themselves and not to the well-heeled companies.

Game, set, match to Donald Trump.

Dick Morris is a political strategist and author who has advised several U.S. presidents, governors, and mayors over a 40-year career. Read Dick Morris' Reports — here.