Tags: Biden Administration | Homeland Security | Immigration | border patrol | horse unit | del rio | texas

Border Patrol Horse Unit 'Still Operating' in Del Rio

Border Patrol Horse Unit 'Still Operating' in Del Rio
(Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 01 October 2021 04:03 PM

The U.S. Border Patrol's equestrian unit in Del Rio, Texas, remains in operation ''despite the alleged ban'' set by President Joe Biden's administration, a senior border official told the Washington Examiner on Friday.

The official, who was not named, told the Examiner that earlier this week, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz informed federal law enforcement officials that agents in Del Rio's horse unit are ''still operating despite the alleged ban Biden officials imposed.''

''The only change that was made was that they were pulled away from tasking on the river. No horse patrol in any sector has been disbanded. They're still alive and well in Del Rio, just working nonriver areas,'' the official added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that the agents in that unit had been suspended due to controversy over video of aggressive confrontations with people attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico.

''I can also convey to you that [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio,'' Psaki told reporters.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the Examiner in a statement: ''Nothing has changed. The agents involved are on administrative duties. Horse Patrol Units continue to be deployed based on operational assessments.''

Politics
The U.S. Border Patrol's equestrian unit in Del Rio, Texas, remains in operation ''despite the alleged ban'' set by President Joe Biden's administration, a senior border official told the Washington Examiner on Friday.
border patrol, horse unit, del rio, texas
Friday, 01 October 2021 04:03 PM
