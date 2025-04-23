WATCH TV LIVE

Justice Department Directs Investigations Over Gender-Transition Care

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 04:44 PM EDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday directed prosecutors to investigate certain gender-related surgical procedures, which she characterized as "female genital mutilation" in a Department of Justice memo sent to employees on Wednesday.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment beyond the memo, which cited an executive order from President Donald Trump in January that halted federal funding to healthcare providers offering gender transition treatments. That order has been challenged in court.

Medical organizations including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics say that gender care, including surgical procedures for appropriate patients, represents medically necessary treatment. Healthcare providers who offer these services obtain informed consent, following established clinical guidelines.

In addition to pursuing criminal cases, Bondi also ordered the Justice Department's Civil Division to pursue cases related to gender care. For instance, she told its Consumer Protection Branch it should investigate any violations by drug manufacturers or distributors who make false claims in connection with puberty blockers, sex hormones and other drugs. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

