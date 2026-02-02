WATCH TV LIVE

Bondi Hires McCommas as Chief of Staff

By    |   Monday, 02 February 2026 12:13 PM EST

Attorney General Pam Bondi has hired Stuart McCommas as her chief of staff, reported the Washington Examiner.

McCommas, a lawyer with experience in Republican legal networks, previously served as deputy associate counsel to the president in the White House.

His background also includes clerking for a federal appellate judge, Alice Batchelder of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.

Bondi in a statement said she was "thrilled to have Stuart McCommas's legal expertise and strong leadership in the Chief of Staff role.

"Stuart has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource as this Department continues our historic work to execute President Trump's agenda and Make America Safe Again," she added.

McCommas replaces Chad Mizelle, who left the DOJ late last year to return to his family in Tampa, Florida.

Mizelle at the time told Axios he would continue to support the Trump administration's work and planned to continue "exposing the left-wing groups responsible for violence across America."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


