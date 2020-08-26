Pam Bondi Doubles Down on Convention Attacks on Biden Family

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday doubled down on comments she made about the family of Democrat nominee Joe Biden during her speech at the Republican National Convention, saying that the American people "need to know this guy is in it for himself and his family."

"When the Democrats at their convention are calling Joe Biden the model of integrity everything they said about him, how ethical he was, how honest he was, it's just not true," Bondi said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "The American people had to hear it. They had to hear about his son and his business dealings, Hunter's and his brothers. There is so much more and we narrowed it down. We tried to keep it as short as we could."

In her speech Tuesday, Bondi talked about the allegations that when he was vice president, Biden intervened in Ukraine to protect son Hunter from a probe into the energy company Burisma Holdings, where he was on the board.

She also insisted that the Biden family's ties to Ukraine, China, and other countries show the view that America is a "land of opportunism," and cited examples of unnamed family members who she said made money in Iraq, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

Bondi also said that Biden "could not be our president" because of what was going on during the 2016 election, when "they spied on a president-elect."

"You just can't tell me that Barack Obama and Joe Biden didn't know what was going on," she said. "They knew what was going on. They had to. And I know all that is going to come out, we have got rely on the (John) Durham report...imagine what Biden would do as our president."

She also said that it's not risky talking about the Biden-Ukraine controversy, after that was the topic that led to Trump's impeachment.

"The president did nothing wrong," she said. "I think what we are talking about confirms did he nothing wrong. He questioned Hunter Biden's dealings. He should have been questioned. No, they are going to continue to go after our great president for the next four years."