WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: newsmax magazine | donald trump | melania trump | vladimir putin | truth social

Trump Promotes Newsmax Magazine on Truth Social

donald trump on newsmax magazine cover
Newsmax magazine's December cover featuring President Donald Trump (NM)

By    |   Friday, 23 January 2026 12:23 PM EST

President Donald Trump liked Newsmax Magazine's recent issue with him on the cover, he took to his Truth Social account Friday to post it.

The December cover story, headlined "Donald Trump's Brave, New World," revealing how Trump is "reshaping global hot spots through bold personality, dealmaking skills, and social media-driven diplomacy that turns negotiations into viral moments."

Newsmax Magazine, edited by Kenneth Chandler, is America’s largest conservative monthly in the nation with more than 750,000 readers.

Inside "Donald Trump’s Brave, New World," the report detailed how Trump has already helped end or de-escalate:

  • The two-year Israel-Hamas war — through a high-stakes ceasefire and historic hostage deal
  • A looming Iran-Israel nuclear showdown
  • Border clashes between India and Pakistan
  • A decades-long conflict between Rwanda and Congo
  • The Serbia-Kosovo crisis
  • The Armenia-Azerbaijan standoff
  • The Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia
  • Territorial tensions in Southeast Asia

Editor’s Note: Get free Newsmax Magazine with $90 in bonusesSee Special Offer

The Trump post also includes the full 12-page cover story written by Matthew Lysiak with companion articles by David Patten on "Trump Takes On Cartels in America's Backyard" and Judith Miller's "Putin Defies Trump's Efforts to End Ukraine War."

"Trump has lived up to his self-anointed 'peacemaker-in-chief' title, playing a role in ending at least eight brutal conflicts since his inauguration in January," the magazine report noted.

Important: Get free Newsmax Magazine with $90 in bonusesSee Special Offer

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump liked Newsmax Magazine's recent issue with him on the cover, he took to his Truth Social account Friday to post it.
newsmax magazine, donald trump, melania trump, vladimir putin, truth social
240
2026-23-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved