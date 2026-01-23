Trump Promotes Newsmax Magazine on Truth Social

President Donald Trump liked Newsmax Magazine's recent issue with him on the cover, he took to his Truth Social account Friday to post it.

The December cover story, headlined "Donald Trump's Brave, New World," revealing how Trump is "reshaping global hot spots through bold personality, dealmaking skills, and social media-driven diplomacy that turns negotiations into viral moments."

Newsmax Magazine, edited by Kenneth Chandler, is America’s largest conservative monthly in the nation with more than 750,000 readers.

Inside "Donald Trump’s Brave, New World," the report detailed how Trump has already helped end or de-escalate:

The two-year Israel-Hamas war — through a high-stakes ceasefire and historic hostage deal

A looming Iran-Israel nuclear showdown

Border clashes between India and Pakistan

A decades-long conflict between Rwanda and Congo

The Serbia-Kosovo crisis

The Armenia-Azerbaijan standoff

The Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia

Territorial tensions in Southeast Asia

The Trump post also includes the full 12-page cover story written by Matthew Lysiak with companion articles by David Patten on "Trump Takes On Cartels in America's Backyard" and Judith Miller's "Putin Defies Trump's Efforts to End Ukraine War."

"Trump has lived up to his self-anointed 'peacemaker-in-chief' title, playing a role in ending at least eight brutal conflicts since his inauguration in January," the magazine report noted.

