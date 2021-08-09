Rep. Bob Gibbs to Newsmax: Biden Should Be Impeached Over Eviction, Border

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, wants to see President Joe Biden impeached for extending the eviction ban after the Supreme Court ruled it illegal and for not protecting the border, he tells Newsmax.

Gibbs admits Republicans are in the minority, but said, told "Spicer & Co." hosts Sean Spicer and Lindsay Keith on Monday it was the duty "even in the minority when we see the president of the United States violating his oath to the Constitution." and I really have two articles that I think should be considered.

The Supreme Court in June suggested that the waiver on evictions imposed during the COVID-19 crisis was illegal, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh gave a waiver, saying Congress could extend it through legislation if it sought to.

Congress did not, yet the CDC, under the Biden administration, extended the waiver anyway in what Gibbs calls a total "disregard to private property rights."

"You've got … a lot of landlords in this country are small, middle American families invested in one or two rentals," he told Newsmax. "And they have a contractual arrangement." They still have to pay the mortgage, maintenance and property taxes on the rentals, but are barred from collecting rent if the renter can't pay, he noted.

"That's just a violation."

Additionally, Gibbs said, Biden is violating his oath by allowing in migrants and shipping them to various points of the United States even though some may have COVID-19. All the while, he is restricting the rights of American citizens in the name of fighting COVID, he added.

"The president's talking about more restrictions on American citizens and masks and all that, and we and we're letting all these people in," Gibbs said. "He has a solemn duty to his oath to protect the Constitution, the security of the United States and the safety of all American citizens, and he's definitely violated both of those, so I think it's the reason why impeachment is warranted.

"It's totally different than what they tried to do to President Trump" in two political impeachments, Gibbs said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who also was on the program with Gibbs, is pushing for impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to control the border. Gibbs and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas have joined him in that effort.

