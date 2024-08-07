Bob Woodward Publishing New Book, 'War'

Bestselling author Bob Woodward is training his focus on President Joe Biden's administration.

Woodward's new book, "War," will be released on Oct. 15, telling the "behind-the-scenes story of three wars: Ukraine, the Middle East, and the struggle for the American Presidency," according to a synopsis.

The "All the President's Men" author has been working on the book since 2021, the first year of Biden's presidency, Axios reported.

Woodward, known for his deep Rolodex of sources in Washington, D.C., has been spotted in the West Wing, Axios said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a "war of territorial conquest," Woodward said.

"If the Russians get Ukraine, next on the menu is Poland and Europe," Woodward said to Axios.

Woodward, who calls himself a foreign-policy junkie, said he decided to focus on the Israel-Hamas war after the Oct. 7 attacks, he told Axios.

His most recent book, "Peril," co-written with Robert Costa concerned the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions that led to the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

"Political contests are wars, and so it kind of threads together what's going on," Woodward said to Axios. "The divisions — it's stunning. So I think there is a kind of mental frame in the country and the world about combat, war."