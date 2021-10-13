×
Woodward: Trump Has 'Political Strength' Never Seen by Ex-President

donald trump stands onstage at rally
Former President Donald Trump makes an entrance at the Rally to Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 12:27 PM

The efforts to protect election integrity and denounce the election fraud in the past presidential election have helped former President Donald Trump build what "really is an iron curtain" of hardcore support, even Bob Woodward had to admit.

"This is a political strength that we have rarely seen, never seen, from a former president," Woodward told CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Monday, as hailed in a recent "in case you missed it" statement from Trump's Save America PAC.

"Let's face it, Trump's popularity, his power in the Republican Party, has grown since he left office," Woodward added. "It has not shrunk."

Woodward, who orchestrated The Washington Post's Watergate takedown of former President Richard Nixon, said "there's work to be done" to combat Trump's seeking to shed sunlight on election and voter fraud.

Woodward lamented the Jan. 6 Select Committee will not get the job done against Trump.

"The Jan. 6 Committee has an important role," Woodward said. "I'm not sure they're going to get what they really need."

Woodward said the Democrats on the panel, along with two never-Trump Republicans (Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.), need hearings with "witnesses to say: This happened."

Woodward mentioned he wants the "truth" to come out, including the "whole story," but he did not mention testimony or witnesses to refute the claims being made by anti-Trump forces surrounding election fraud claims or the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

The supporters of Trump are "counting the numbers" of America First voters and standing behind the former president, Woodward said, noting Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was "smart" to accept Trump's endorsement Saturday night at a Save America rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

"These people, like Sen. Grassley, can count," Woodward said. "They can look at the polls. They go to their home states, they talk to constituents, and there's tens of millions of people who support Trump."

Woodward's book "Peril," notably reported the alleged existence of handwritten notes by White House Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, which labeled Newsmax and conservative news outlets as "big threat: domestic terror."

In congressional testimony, Milley denied the report he considered Newsmax a domestic terror threat.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 13 October 2021 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
