×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blinken | xi | china | meet

Blinken to Meet China's Xi in Beijing Visit

Blinken to Meet China's Xi in Beijing Visit
(RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:34 AM EST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Blinken would be the first secretary of state to meet Xi in China since 2917, when Rex Tillerson visited in President Donald Trump's first year in office.

Blinken will discuss Russia's war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

U.S.-China relations have been tense over issues like security, Taiwan, trade, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and dominance in the Asia Pacific.

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.
blinken, xi, china, meet
126
2023-34-02
Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved