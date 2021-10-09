Blinken to Haitian Refugees: Journey to US 'Profoundly Dangerous,' 'Will Not Succeed'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico Friday that the United States will not allow "irregular" migrants from Haiti and other places into the country, blaming "disinformation" about President Joe Biden’s policies for the recent surge in illegal migrants coming across the southern border.

"We also are trying to be very clear that if they seek to make that journey in an irregular manner, they put themselves at tremendous risk along the entire route, and they will not be able to enter the United States. So, we’re working to make sure that we’re communicating that effectively," Blinken said.

"Unfortunately, one of the things that’s happened is various groups are spreading false information about what possibilities exist for those coming to the United States irregularly and trying to misinform people that they will be able to enter the United States," he said. "The danger – the journey is profoundly dangerous, and it will not succeed, and we are working to make sure that people understand that."

Blinken said the U.S. is "determined" to enforce its border immigration laws while "respecting the human rights and dignity" of the illegal migrants.

"We are determined that as we enforce our laws, we do so fully respecting the human rights and the dignity of all people, including those who may be seeking to enter the United States as irregular migrants," he said.

"We’re in very close daily contact with our colleagues in Mexico on the question of the irregular Haitian migration, some of which is coming from Haiti itself, some of which is coming from other countries in our hemisphere where Haitians have resided for some time and now seek to come to the United States."

Blinken, who was in Mexico to discuss the U.S.-Mexico "Bicentennial Agreement," addressing issues between the two nations, with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, reiterated the administration’s commitment to address the "root issues" of illegal immigration, and warn potential illegal migrants not to make the trek to the United States.

"We have to tackle the root causes of irregular migration," Blinken said. "Even as we’re dealing with the immediate challenges, ultimately the only solution is to deal with the root causes, because, again, it is not as if most people from wherever they are wake up one morning and say, ‘Wouldn’t it be a great thing to leave everything I know behind – my family, my community, my culture, my language, everything – and make this incredibly hazardous journey and come to – try to come to the United States, and also, by the way, not be able to get there.’ There are very powerful drivers that give people a sense that they have no choice. We have to be able to address that."

According to Customs and Border Protection, a record number of more than 1 million migrants have flooded the border illegally so far this year, setting monthly records with more than 200,000 in both July and August.

Despite repeated warnings from the administration not to come, migrants continue to surge over the border illegally, straining resources, and manpower.

The situation has caused the governors of Texas and Arizona to take matters into their own hands, deploying state law enforcement to hard-hit regions.

Last month, some 15,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, camped out under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas until they were moved and cleared out.

According to officials, 2,000 were flown back to Haiti, some 8,000 were voluntarily sent to Mexico, and the remaining 5,000 were processed elsewhere in the United States.