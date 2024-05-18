Holt to Newsmax: US Must Not Withhold Intelligence from Israel

The Biden administration must not hold back key intelligence from Israel on the whereabouts of Hamas leaders in Gaza, as doing so sends a "weakening message" to U.S. adversaries, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Saturday.

"That's intelligence that could help with the rescue mission of hostages that might be remaining," Holt, who appeared on Newsmax's "Saturday Reports" with retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, the President of Project Sentinel, commented.

"It's intelligence that could help limit collateral damage, just like the bombs that were withheld had precision-guided systems on them."

The Washington Post last week reported that the Biden administration won't share key intelligence with Israel about the location of Hamas' leadership in Gaza unless Israel agreed to call off its military operation in Rafah.

But it also says to allies of the United States that sharing agreements that have been reached could be used against them in negotiations, said Holt.

"What the enemy sees is that the oil trade in Iran goes uninhibited," he said. "That's tens of billions of dollars. We hold up and restrict aid and assistance to our allies. So whose side are we on? Because what this does is it sends a very, very weakening message around the world to our adversaries who are just watching going 'This is our time.'"

Shaffer agreed that holding back any intelligence from an ally at a time of war is "unconscionable," particularly when there are hostages who are Americans.

"This is another reason I believe the Biden White House will not address this very key issue," said Shaffer. "When you see the White House, now trying to stop the Israelis from going in and doing what's necessary, I think part of this is just damage control to limit the exposure Joe Biden has from not doing the hard work of supporting our allies."

Holt insisted that there are no divisions between the United States military and Israel, even if there are divisions between their governments.

"We have to get cohesive with our ally, and then the two special forces could come together in a planning way, use available intelligence, and then do a recovery rescue mission where appropriate," he said.

Holt added that it does not appear that there is any cooperation between the United States and Israel concerning a new pier that has been built near the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid.

"The United States is trying to do humanitarian aid by itself without Israel," he said. "It does not look like we are in any way unified, which is absolutely essential if we're to work together to get those hostages out of that situation."

