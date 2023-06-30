Sen. Blackburn: Supreme Court Stops Biden's 'Power Grab'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., commended the Supreme Court for ruling that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court announced its decision in Biden v. Nebraska on Friday morning.

"Tennesseans should not be forced to pay for coastal elites to get their PhD in gender studies," Blackburn said in a statement. "Today's Supreme Court ruling confirms what we've known for quite some time: President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is an unconstitutional power grab.

"His socialist plan to redistribute wealth is wildly unfair to millions of families who choose to make personal sacrifices to avoid debt. Biden wants the rich to get richer off the backs of hardworking Tennesseans. That's not the American dream — that's the socialist dream, and I am glad the Supreme Court sided with the amicus brief I led."

In February, Blackburn led more than 40 of her Senate Republican colleagues in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing that Biden's decision to forgive federal student loan debt constitutes unprecedented executive overreach and defies the separation of powers that our Constitution requires.

Blackburn and her colleagues argue that nearly half of student loan debt is held by people with advanced degrees.