×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blackburn | supreme court | biden | student loan | relief

Sen. Blackburn: Supreme Court Stops Biden's 'Power Grab'

By    |   Friday, 30 June 2023 11:25 AM EDT

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., commended the Supreme Court for ruling that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court announced its decision in Biden v. Nebraska on Friday morning.

"Tennesseans should not be forced to pay for coastal elites to get their PhD in gender studies," Blackburn said in a statement. "Today's Supreme Court ruling confirms what we've known for quite some time: President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is an unconstitutional power grab.

"His socialist plan to redistribute wealth is wildly unfair to millions of families who choose to make personal sacrifices to avoid debt. Biden wants the rich to get richer off the backs of hardworking Tennesseans. That's not the American dream — that's the socialist dream, and I am glad the Supreme Court sided with the amicus brief I led."

In February, Blackburn led more than 40 of her Senate Republican colleagues in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing that Biden's decision to forgive federal student loan debt constitutes unprecedented executive overreach and defies the separation of powers that our Constitution requires.

Blackburn and her colleagues argue that nearly half of student loan debt is held by people with advanced degrees.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., commended the Supreme Court for ruling that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt was unconstitutional.
blackburn, supreme court, biden, student loan, relief
204
2023-25-30
Friday, 30 June 2023 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved