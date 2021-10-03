Sen. Blackburn Slams Unraveling Biden 'Build Back Broke' Agenda

President Joe Biden’s social infrastructure plan is a roadmap to “Build Back Broke,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Blackburn said the sheer cost of the program would derail the ambitious plan.

“The ‘Build Back Better’ agenda has become the Biden ‘Build Back Broke’ agenda, and the American people have figured out what they're trying to do is institutionalize socialism,” Blackburn charged.

“They're trying to do a takeover of the country in one vote. They want government control of your kids, they want to look at your bank account for every transaction over $600, anything that you do on Venmo and PayPal, they want a part of that transaction,” she railed.

“They want government control of health care, they want to demoralize the military, close the churches, destroy your faith in the American system, and and then here they're gonna come with the socialist program to run your life from cradle to grave, daylight to dark,” she alleged.

Blackburn also railed that Biden is “kowtowing to the communist Chinese” with reported purchases of its drones.

“He is letting them lead him around and push them back to the point they can sell this surveillance,” he said.”Well, what is going to happen with this? The communist Chinese are going to gather all that data, they're going to build profiles of these cities, they're going to build profiles of people whose information is riding on that Huawei network. This is all part of their surveillance plan … so that they know everything that you're going to do.”

“So this is incredibly dangerous. You can imagine that we're going to be on top of that this very week. You cannot do business with the communist Chinese,” she declared.

According to Blackburn, “this is all part of going soft on China.”

Related Stories: