3 GOP Reps. Elected to House Freedom Caucus Board

Republican Reps. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Bob Good of Virginia, have been elected to the board of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

The 11-member board will be responsible for voting to name the next freedom caucus chair, Politico noted. The person elected will replace the current chair, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is term-limited at the end of the year.

"Proud to be elected to the House Freedom Caucus' board of directors," Bishop said in a statement issued Wednesday. "At a time when Democrats want to take more control over people’s rights, the Freedom Caucus fights to protect constitutional liberties and limited government principles. If (election) night was any indication, the American people are ready to take this country back with us."

Boebert tweeted Thursday: "The Freedom Caucus is the heartbeat of the Republican Party & we are going to push forward into a 2022 majority! Let’s get to it!"

Good added in a statement: "The House Freedom Caucus stands for the freedoms of Americans that career politicians in Washington, and sadly too many Republicans, tend to neglect. I have full faith in my colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus to stand up for the core principles that made this country great, regardless of popular opinion. That is why I am honored to be selected by my like-minded colleagues to be a leader among those who are also dedicated to doing what they say they will do when they run for office. We are committed to be the tip of the spear and lead the fight to stop the extremist efforts by the Democrats and Biden administration."