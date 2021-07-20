Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: WH 'Neo-Fascists' Want Total Control Over Our Lives

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the current Democratic administration is acting like a ''neo-fascist'' trying to control all aspects of American life.

''We are dealing with essentially Marxist and neo-fascists in the White House, and everything that they're doing right now is to gain control of ... every person in the country,'' Biggs said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''Whether it's the masking issue, whether it's telling the truth on Wuhan and how this virus started, or whether it's inflation, or the border, anything, you name it. [It] is designed to get control of America and bind us up so we can't work, live, learn, [or] play as free Americans.''

Biggs argued that the White House, by working with the social media giant Facebook and other Big Tech firms to ferret out what it considers ''misinformation,'' and then having people that post such things banned from the platforms, is committing ''a direct violation'' of the Constitution's First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

''They have admitted collusion with Big Tech social media companies ... [who] are now 'agents of the state.' That's how bad this has gotten. Agents of the state,'' he said. ''They have taken [former President] Donald Trump down and said, 'well, we'll keep him down for two years.' They took down [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene today because she retweeted something regarding COVID.''

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration, through the office of the U.S. surgeon general, was ''flagging'' posts on Facebook that they decided were spreading ''misinformation'' about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Psaki said the administration would flag the posts and ask the social media company to remove them.

She also said that the companies should use ''robust enforcement'' against those making the posts, including having them banned from other platforms.

''A couple of the steps that could be constructive for the public health of the country are providing for Facebook and other platforms to measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform, and the audience it's reaching,'' Psaki said in her July 16 press briefing. ''Create robust enforcement strategies that bridge their properties and provide transparency about the rules. You shouldn't be banned from one platform and not others.''

Biggs said that Democrats could end up having all Republicans banned from social media platforms in the name of ''misinformation'' merely by having a different opinion.

''It has gotten so bad, and my colleagues have to have to join me and the Freedom Caucus who are fighting this thing, trying to get back at these guys that run Big Tech that are censoring Americans, and now we know that they are acting as agents of the state. That is a direct constitutional violation.''

Biggs said that some of his Republican colleagues that have been silent on this issue need to see the danger and get involved in the fight.

''There are some of my colleagues that do not see the existential threat that the Biden administration poses for this entire nation. Leave alone the First Amendment rights that you and I are talking about,'' he said. ''There are some of my colleagues that I don't know what their motivation is.''

