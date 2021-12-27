De Blasio to Announce Decision on New York Gubernatorial Run 'Very Soon'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who leaves office after this week, said on Monday that he will decide whether or not he is running for governor of New York ''very soon'' in an interview with MSNBC.

''Real, real soon. I've got one more week, and I'm going to focus obviously on fighting COVID,'' de Blasio told ''Morning Joe'' host Joe Scarborough. ''I'm going to finish that fight, and then there's a new fight up ahead to change this state. I'll have a lot more to say very, very, very soon, Joe.''

Last month, the mayor filed paperwork with the New York Board of Elections to gain approval for a fundraising committee that could potentially assist a 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, faces several primary challengers who have already announced their intent to run, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Thomas Suozzi. New York Attorney General Letitia James dropped out of the race after previously announcing her candidacy in October.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned earlier in 2021, is also rumored to be considering a campaign. In de Blasio's interview on Monday, the mayor was asked how his time in office could have been different if Cuomo hadn't been governor at the time.

''I got to tell you, having for four years Cuomo and [former President Donald] Trump at the same time was a tremendous challenge, and it almost felt surreal at times,'' he said.

''A lot of times, particularly with Cuomo, I just said to myself, this ultimately will not stand, and I believed it in my heart because you can't treat people that way. You can't treat people the way he did. You can't bend the government to personal will and personal need the way he did, and it catches up with you eventually.''