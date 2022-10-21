Bill Gertz to Newsmax: US 'One Obstacle' to China Achieving Global Hegemony

National security expert Bill Gertz told Newsmax on Friday that the United States is the ''one obstacle" to China dominating the South China Sea and achieving global hegemony.

On ''The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Gertz explained that China is seeking to spread Marxist-Leninism worldwide, adding that President Xi Jinping has ''revitalized communism under his rule."

''Under Marxism-Leninism with Chinese characteristics, Xi is expanding his own personal power. He's going to have more power than Mao Zedong when he's named to a third term — may even get the title 'Chairman Xi.'

''And he wants China — he has something called the China Dream, which is not the American Dream. But again, [it is] this notion that China has to achieve its place in the world."

Gertz, the author of "Deceiving the Sky," explained that China's goal is not just economic development that enriches the mainland but also the spread of communist ideology to third-world countries.

China's ''strategy is to start in the developing world with the Belt and Road Initiative. Get countries indebted to them. Then expand it to the more developed countries and ultimately to take over the entire world."

Regarding Saudi Arabia's decision to meet with China to discuss the oil markets, Gertz ascribed it to a prudent decision by the Saudi leadership, who see the U.S. as a ''declining power."

''I also believe China wants, ultimately, to re-communize Russia," the national security writer said. ''That's one of the reasons they are covertly working with the Russians in spreading propaganda in support of the Ukraine invasion.

''Not sure they [Russia] want to bring back Soviet communism, but again, I think Xi wants to somehow get [Russian President Vladimir] Putin under his wing ... and spread Chinese-style communism to Russia," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!