Gordon Chang to Newsmax: 'China Has Been Weaponizing Its Scientists'

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday that China has been using its scientists to steal United States intellectual property and should be held responsible for it.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Chang defended the exodus of 1,400 Chinese scientists from the U.S. on the basis that China has been involved in "the mass theft of U.S. intellectual property."

"John Ratcliffe, when he was director of national intelligence, put that at $500 billion a year," Chang said of Chinese intellectual property theft. "So we got to do something, and sometimes those things are going to harm us in the back end."

He attributed much of the American scientific community's opposition to Chinese scientists leaving the country as a representation of their "obliviousness," adding that they believe "we're all scientists around the world. Countries don't matter."

However, the author of "The Coming Collapse of China" said, "China has been weaponizing its scientists. On the Communist Party's top-down system, no Chinese national can resist a demand from the party. They've codified this in the 2017 national intelligence law, which requires every Chinese national to spy if received a demand from the ministry of state security or relevant agency."

Chang emphasized that taking the Chinese threat seriously is "not racial profiling" and due to the party directly putting their citizens in play. He further argued that the Communist Party often targets Chinese Americans.

"The communist regime does target Chinese Americans. They make the appeal, first of all, either, 'We're going to intimidate your relatives back home in China,' or they appeal to patriotism to the greater Chinese nation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!