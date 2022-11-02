Bill Clinton: McCarthy Would Make Cuts to Social Security, Medicare If House Speaker

Former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday told New York voters that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would make cuts to Social Security and Medicare if given the chance, a claim Democrats are making about Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, reports Fox News.

Many Republicans have dismissed the attacks as a ploy designed to shift the attention from inflation and other issues.

Clinton, speaking at a campaign event for Democratic House candidate Josh Riley, said Riley's opponent, Marc Molinaro, wants to help McCarthy, R-Calif., become House Speaker.

He then said McCarthy wanted to cut the social programs.

"He said if you vote for us, you didn't cause this inflation, but you're going to pay for it because here's what we're going to do: We're going to cut Social Security, we're going to cut Medicare," Clinton said.

Former President Barack Obama three days ago at an event in Milwaukee said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was against Social Security.

"Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security? Because they worked for it," Obama said Saturday. He then added, "And if Ron Johnson does not understand that, if he understands giving tax breaks for private planes more than he understands making sure that seniors who've worked all their lives are able to retire with dignity and respect — he's not the person who's thinking about you, and knows you, and sees you, and he should not be your senator from Wisconsin!"

Johnson rejected the idea and claimed Democrats were pushing falsehoods because they are unable to defend their own policies.

"All they do is they trot out the same old lies, you know, the Republicans want to end Social Security, we want to put it on the chopping block. Nothing could be further from the truth," Johnson told Fox News. "We want to save Social Security. We want to bring down inflation. We want to reduce massive deficit spending that sparked inflation."