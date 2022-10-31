×
Tags: rick scott | republicans | social security | medicare

Sen. Rick Scott: Republicans Not Looking to Cut Social Security

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 01:41 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in a recent interview that he doesn't "know one Republican" who's looking to make cuts to Social Security or Medicare, and vowed to "fight like hell" to protect them.

Scott, when asked in an interview with CNN on Sunday if Republicans want to cut Medicare and/or Social Security, said: "Absolutely not. And you know the Democrats just cut $280 billion — all Democrats in the Senate and House voted to cut $280 billion out of Medicare just two months ago. And then they want to say Republicans want to cut something? Democrats have done this."

He later added, "What I want to do is make sure we live within our means and make sure we preserve those programs. People paid into them. They believe in them."

President Joe Biden and other Democrats have repeatedly hit at Republicans over Social Security and Medicare, with Biden saying at a recent rally that the GOP is so determined to cut Social Security and Medicare, they're willing to take down the economy over it.

"There is nothing, nothing that will create more chaos or do more damage to the American economy than that happening, if it were to happen," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

