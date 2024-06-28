Bill Clinton Moves Past Debate, Cites Biden's Accomplishments

Former President Bill Clinton is falling in line with other high-profile Democrats and urging Americans to back President Joe Biden despite a less-than-stellar debate performance on Thursday evening.

"I'll leave the debate rating to the pundits, but here's what I know: facts and history matter. Joe Biden has given us 3 years of solid leadership, steadying us after the pandemic, creating a record number of new jobs, making real progress solving the climate crisis, and launching a successful effort in reducing inflation, all while pulling us out of the quagmire Donald Trump left us in. That's what's really at stake in November," Clinton posted on X Friday.

Also on Friday, former President Barack Obama posted his support on X.

So did former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let the world know via X that she'll "be voting Biden."

"It's a choice between someone who cares about you — your rights, your prospects, your future — versus someone who's only in it for himself," the former Democratic presidential nominee wrote.

Biden's support among his fellow members of the Democrat apparatus runs counter to many Americans. Following the debate, a New York Post poll of over 3,000 respondents found 82% felt Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.