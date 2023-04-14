Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hearing to Raise Awareness of Crime Surge

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Friday the House Judiciary Committee's hearing in New York City Monday is to "raise awareness" about crime in large cities and how some district attorneys are allowing a "breakdown of law and order."

"The goal is to bring attention to what's gone on since [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg came to a position of authority in New York City," Biggs said during "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" Friday.

"We'll talk about data; we'll talk about victims and what what's going on there as far as crime goes. Quite frankly, we want to raise the level of awareness of Americans, not just in New York about what's going to New York City, but in other large cities, where district attorneys refuse to enforce the law, and that you have a breakdown of law and order."

Bragg and a New York grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on 34 state felony counts of falsifying business records involving a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier. Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.

While Bragg is prosecuting Trump for felonies, he is known for reducing violent crime charges down to misdemeanors, and not enforcing bail.

Biggs is sponsoring two pieces of legislation to help deal with the issue by taking back federal funds from district attorneys not following the law, and another that would prohibit criminal forfeiture funds from being used to prosecute political enemies.

"The Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act [the ALVIN Act] is actually something I've been wanting to do for some time, not just for Alvin Bragg, but for district attorneys who are receiving federal grants and federal funding to help their offices, and then they don't enforce the law," Biggs said.

"So, with the ALVIN Act, we said, 'Look, you're going to have to pay us back. Everything you've got since Jan. 1, 2022. We're not going to give you any more money.'"

The second bill, known as the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, would prohibit criminal forfeiture money seized by law enforcement to be used in investigating or prosecuting presidents, vice presidents, or candidates, he said.

"So, when [law enforcement] seize assets, you can't use those to investigate a president, vice president, or a political candidate," he said. "That will be beneficial to both parties, for Pete's sakes. But the reality is that it is an election interference issue, and that's what we see happening here with Alvin Bragg as well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!