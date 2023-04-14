Contrived Charges Against Trump Only Help Him, Diminish Biden

(Editor's note: The following article does not constitute support for any political candidate and/or political party, on the part of Newsmax.)

Never underestimate a targeted victim's ability to fight back.

Although Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s contrived charges against Donald Trump proves you can indict one, Democrats are the ones most likely to suffer acute indigestion served up by 2024 voters hungry for change from a two-tier Orwellian animal farm justice system.

Recent surveys indicate that a large segment of the population recognizes the case as being full of unsavory and otherwise thoroughly distasteful political malarkey.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — one of the first conducted after former President Donald Trump was indicted for his alleged role in paying hush money to porn actress — "Stormy Daniels" — shows Americans evenly divided as to whether the indictment is motivated by a desire for justice, or if it’s a tactic to cut Trump’s popularity.

Three-quarters of Democrats believed it was the former, while 77% of Republicans indicated the latter.

The same polling agency reported that the indictment increased Trump’s lead over presumptive GOP contender Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., from an 8% advantage in February to 26% in a one-to-one contest with no other Republican even close.

Similarly trending, a recent Fox News national survey showed Trump having doubled his primary popularity lead over DeSantis by 30 points since February (54%-24%), leaving all other potential GOP contenders in the dust.

An April Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted following the indictment confirmed that while many Republicans find it believable that Trump paid Daniels so she wouldn’t talk about an extramarital relationship, 48% continue to support him as their favorite 2024 pick.

A majority of Republicans (53%) believed the indictment will help him regain the presidency, with also more than half (51%) of all respondents stating that the charges are politically motivated.

True or not regarding those sexually compromising allegations, how much do voters ultimately care?

Not so much if we flash back to 1993 sexual accusations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade against former Delaware Senator Joe Biden alleging that he pushed her up against a wall in the U.S. Capitol Building, inappropriately touched and penetrated her with his fingers without consent, then reprimanded her when she pulled away saying "You’re nothing to me . . . nothing."

Then let’s also recall a former Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton who settled a 1994 sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Jones, a state employee, for $850,000.

This in addition to accusations by Clinton campaign volunteer Juanita Broadrick that he forcibly raped her in an Arkansas hotel room in 1978, and allegations by former White House volunteer Kathleen Willey that President Clinton made a "very forceful" sexual advance against her in his office in November 1993 when she met with him to seek a job.

The media didn’t make a big deal of investigating those alleged Democratic sexcapades, nor did they bother to cover marathon class extramarital adventures by JFK including a famous two and a half-year White House affair with Judith Exner, also known as Judith Campbell, also reputed to be a mistress of Mafia leaders Sam Giancana and John Roselli.

Despite Joe and his Democratic presidential brethren getting mainstream media press passes on such indelicate matters, Biden’s porcine performance numbers are frankly downright rancid.

Even prior to the Trump indictment, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that just 37% of Democrats said they wanted Biden to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections.

A March Gallop poll showed that Joe’s latest job approval rating was 40%, his sixth consecutive reading in the 40% to 42% range.

He was also underwater in ratings of his handling of four particularly important issues — the environment (43% of Americans approve), energy policy (38%), foreign affairs (38%), and the economy (32%).

A CNN Poll conducted throughout March, before the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump, found that a two-third majority within his party would prefer to see someone else other than Biden as their 2024 presidential nominee.

The survey rated low approval numbers to handling the economy (35%), gun policy (37%), national security (44%), U.S. relations with China (40%), and even environmental policy which he claims to champion (46%).

Then there’s that hoggish trough of Biden family foreign influence peddling business that that House Oversight and Judiciary committee investigations will be revealing throughout the runups to 2024, with targeted attention on any bank record purported payments to "the big guy."

We have learned, for example, that a $1,065,692 payment was distributed to at least three Biden family members through an associate by CEFC, a Chinese Communist Party-backed energy company fewer than two months after Joe left office as vice president in 2017.

Meanwhile, although it’s his turn to be on the defensive, it appears that Democrats are stuck and tied with Joe as their candidate.

Having conspicuously avoided any announcement regarding plans not to seek a second term, President Biden has essentially hog-tied any alternative candidates from jumping into the pen in time to organize staff and raise as much as $1 billion in campaign coffers required for success.

And if Biden’s bacon becomes fried within his own party, that leaves Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptively entitled candidate whose dismal performance ratings are even deeper in barnyard refuse than his.

No, you can’t pretty up their distastefully ugly chances for winning against any top-tier GOP candidate with that one either.

It would be just too hamiliating even for senselessly salacious suits.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.