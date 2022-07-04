×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden

On July 4, Biden Says Freedoms Are Under Assault; Urges 'Principled Patriotism'

On July 4, Biden Says Freedoms Are Under Assault; Urges 'Principled Patriotism'
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a 4th of July BBQ with military families as he celebrates Independence Day with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House. AP)

Monday, 04 July 2022 07:44 PM EDT

Celebrating Independence Day, President Joe Biden on Monday said freedoms in America were under assault and urged citizens to engage in "principled patriotism" while the country faced economic challenges and national divisions.

"From the deepest depths of our worst crises, we've always risen to our higher heights," Biden said in remarks at the White House. "We've been tested before, just as we're being tested today, but we've never failed because we have never walked away from the core beliefs and promises that define this nation."

Without citing it specifically, Biden seemed to acknowledge the Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down Roe v Wade, which protected women's rights to get abortions, while also noting challenges Americans faced economically.

"Our economy is growing, but not without pain. Liberty is under ... assault, both here and abroad," he said.

Biden urged unity despite divisions in the country.

"On this day amid the storm and strife, may we commit ourselves to a principled patriotism," he said. "I believe we're more united than we are divided. Even more I believe it's a choice we make, and I believe it's within our power to choose unity and unity of purpose."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Celebrating Independence Day, President Joe Biden on Monday said freedoms in America were under assault and urged citizens to engage in "principled patriotism" while the country faced economic challenges and national divisions."From the deepest depths of our worst crises,...
biden
195
2022-44-04
Monday, 04 July 2022 07:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved