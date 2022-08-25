Gallup: Biden's Approval Bounce Nets Highest Rating Since August 2021

A new Gallup Poll reveals that President Joe Biden's job-approval rating increased to 44% for the month of August — his highest survey marking since August 2021.

Gallup numbers had Biden at a 57% favorability rating among respondents when he took office in January 2021.

As of last month, however, that same survey had the president mired at 38% approval.

The current Gallup survey recorded the opinions of 1,006 American adults over a 23-day span (Aug. 1-23).

The reasons for a Biden bounceback in August might include declining gasoline prices, a slight reduction in inflation for July (8.5%), and some legislative wins for the left-leaning base of Democrats — on issues including gun control and climate change.

Biden's previous high of 49% took place last summer, right before the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which enabled the Taliban to assume full control of the country.

And then on Aug, 26, 2021, 13 U.S. service members were killed at the Kabul airport by an apparent suicide-bomber explosion.

Only time will tell if President Biden can ride this short-term momentum into the November midterm elections, which take place in 75 days.

On Wednesday, a Morning Consult-Politico poll had Biden's job-approval rating at 43%. But he was still underwater by 12 percentage points, given the president's disapproval rating of 55%.

Last month, Newsmax chronicled a Civiqs survey that had the president "underwater" in 48 states with approval ratings, including his home state of Delaware and the typically left-leaning California.

The term "underwater" refers to a politician's disapproval rating being higher than their approval numbers.

At the time, Civiqs had Biden with an aggregate average of 30% approval and 58% disapproval.